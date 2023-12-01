Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - LiteFinance, a pioneering leader in the Forex market, is excited to announce the extension of its much-celebrated Lucky Ticket competitions - the "Lucky Ticket Brazil" and "Lucky Ticket in LATAM countries" draws. These contests, originally set to conclude earlier, will now run until January 31, 2024, offering traders in Brazil and LATAM countries additional opportunities to win.

LiteFinance Extends Popular Trader Contests in Brazil and Latin America Due to Overwhelming Feedback, Providing Additional Opportunities to Win

Why Extend the Contests?

The decision to extend these contests stems from the overwhelming positive feedback received from our global community of traders. LiteFinance recognizes that these contests not only foster a competitive spirit but also provide a platform for traders to test their strategies, refine their skills, and gain recognition in the trading community.

Empowering Traders Through Competitions

LiteFinance's trading contests are designed with the aim of empowering traders. By participating in these contests, traders can experience real market conditions, challenge themselves, and potentially earn significant rewards. These contests are a testament to LiteFinance's commitment to supporting trader growth and development.

About LiteFinance

With over 18 years in the market, LiteFinance (formerly LiteForex) has established itself as a reliable and forward-thinking broker. Known for its adoption of ECN technology, LiteFinance ensures direct trades to liquidity traders, instant execution, and no broker intervention, among other advantages. Its user-friendly platform, automated withdrawals for up to $5000, and a multilevel affiliate program further underscores its position as a preferred choice for traders globally. LiteFinance continues to strive for excellence, providing an easy start for newcomers and a robust platform for seasoned traders.



LiteFinance takes pride in its robust educational offerings and analytical resources. From comprehensive guides for beginners to advanced analysis for seasoned traders, the platform ensures that every member has access to the knowledge they need to succeed. Regular updates and forecasts on various financial instruments are available, helping traders stay ahead in the market.

