Freitag, 01.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Massive Neubewertung dieser Lithium-Aktie ist jetzt überfällig!
WKN: A3CR5G | ISIN: CA96812Y1016 | Ticker-Symbol: 8J4
Frankfurt
01.12.23
08:10 Uhr
0,036 Euro
-0,003
-7,79 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.12.2023 | 20:38
107 Leser
Wildpack Beverage Inc: Wildpack Provides Update Regarding Warrant Issuance to Sandton Capital Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV:CANS)(OTC Pink:WLDPF) ("Wildpack" or the"Company"), a leading middle market co-packer in the US of canned goods announces that, further to its news release dated October 11, 2023 announcing the closing of an amendment to its term loan with Sandton Capital Solutions Master Fund V, LP (the "Lender"), an affiliate of Sandton Capital Partners, L.P. ("Sandton"), the Company has obtained the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the grant of warrants (the "Warrants") to the Lender. The Warrants are exercisable into 5.625% of the equity of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Thirsty Cat LLC, which holds substantially all the assets of the Company, at a nominal exercise price.

The grant of the Warrants supersedes the grant by Mitchell Barnard, Chief Executive Officer of Wildpack, to the Lender of an option (the "Option") to acquire at nominal value his outstanding Common shares of the Company, being an aggregate of 3,546,753 Common shares, inclusive of 1,687,500 Common shares which may be issuable upon the vesting of restricted share units held by Mitchell Barnard. As a result of the grant of the Warrants, the Option has been terminated and cancelled.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"

Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:
invest@wildpackbev.com

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
elijah@wildpackbev.com

Advisors

Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is the legal advisor to Wildpack Beverage Inc.

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack provides beverage manufacturing and packaging to the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812432/wildpack-provides-update-regarding-warrant-issuance-to-sandton-capital-partners

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
