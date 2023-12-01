Mars Wrigley UK takes the precautionary step of recalling a limited number of Revels® 205g More to Share, Revels® 112g Pouch and Revels® 71g Treat Bag (price marked pack) in the UK

SLOUGH, England, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley UK is taking the precautionary step of recalling a limited number of Revels® 205g More To Share, Revels® 112g Pouch and Revels® 71g Treat Bag (price marked pack) in the UK with the specific best before date detailed below due to the potential presence of very small pieces of rubber.

No other Mars Wrigley brands, products, batch codes or best before dates are affected.

Product affected

The precautionary recall in UK concerns only Revels® 205g More to Share, Revels® 112g Pouch and Revels® 71g Treat Bag (price marked pack) with the best before dates indicated below.

Advice for consumers

If you have one of the products listed above, please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team via the details below to arrange return and reimbursement:

Freephone Telephone: 0800 952 0084

Email: www.mars.co.uk/contactus

Freepost address: FREEPOST MARS WRIGLEY CONFECTIONERY UK LTD

This precautionary recall has been initiated with the best interests of our consumers at heart. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

