Cleveland, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB: XSNX) announced today it will be presenting at the December 7th, 2023 virtual Investor Summit.

Event: December 7th Investor Summit Presentation: December 7th, 2023 @ 1:30 PM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ps0tLsybTUyu5q9_J_OXYA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a preclinical, IND-ready biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

TLR-AD1 is designed to activate anti-tumor immune responses against brain tumors using immune-activating dendritic cells combined with the patient's own tumor proteins. The resulting dendritic cell vaccine is matured with a proprietary combination of Toll-like receptor adjuvants to enhance the immune-activating potency of the therapy. In 2022, the FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to TRL-AD1 for the treatment of brain cancers. The technology is currently at the pre-IND stage of research and development. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

Follow us on social media and stay up to date on all of our developments:

https://www.youtube.com/@novaccess

https://www.facebook.com/novaccessglobal

https://www.linkedin.com/company/64892686

https://twitter.com/novaccessglobal

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring micro-cap companies and institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189561