Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY ) ( FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or "Company"), the first company investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform, is pleased to announce that effective today Geoff Kritzinger, CPA, CA, has been appointed the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Geoff Kritzinger is a Chartered Accountant and former Partner at Shimmerman Penn LLP (2001-2008) where he managed a large audit practice. Since then, through his accounting practice, he has acted for several public and private companies within multiple sectors as both CFO and advisor. Geoff provides his clients with both hands-on and supervisory & advisory functions to maintain overhead costs while meeting the rigorous and demanding reporting standards in the current regulatory environments.

Mr. Kritzinger will succeed outgoing CFO David Bhumgara.

"We would like to wish David best of luck in his new endeavours, and we are grateful for his contributions during his tenure with Safe Supply. The Company is pleased to welcome Geoff Kritzinger as new CFO - we look forward to working together on advancing Safe Supply's investment profile and position in the industry," said Safe Supply CEO Bill Panagiotakopoulos.

About Safe Supply

With a mission to help bring a responsible end to the war on drugs, Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform. As jurisdictions around the world move to decriminalize, regulate and legalize drugs, Safe Supply is investing in the infrastructure necessary to support the transition. From developing the facilities to analyze, manufacture and distribute psychoactive compounds including the coca plant, to investing in the research and innovation to harness the potential, and minimize the harm, of these medicines, to constructing the clinical infrastructure to ensure safe and responsible access and treatment, Safe Supply is building a platform of tightly woven companies that will help save millions of lives and build a safer, healthier post-war on drugs worlds.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

www.safesupplystreaming.com

bill@safesupply.com

Media contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

safesupply@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to Safe Supply and Origin are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature, including but not limited to the express or implied statements and assumptions regarding the intention of Origin and Safe Supply to complete the Transaction. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "will" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Origin's and Safe Supply's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including but not limited to adverse market conditions and risks inherent in Origin's and Safe Supply's respective businesses. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Origin and Safe Supply do not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed, or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular and/or listing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Origin should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189521