Dueling Axes Unwraps December Delights: Sip and Shoot Specials Await This Festive Season at Their Las Vegas and Ohio Locations

Toast to the holiday season with handcrafted holiday cocktails and shots throughout December and the opportunity to book the most extraordinary holiday party at Dueling Axes.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Dueling Axes Las Vegas, the premier axe-throwing venue located inside AREA15, is thrilled to bring a unique experience to Las Vegas visitors and locals alike for the holiday season.







Check out their December activations below:

Specialty Drinks of the Month

Throughout the month of December, Dueling Axes invites guests to indulge in the spirit of the season with two exclusive drink offerings. The featured December cocktail of the month is the Christmas Cookie, a delectable concoction crafted with Tito's Vodka, Rumchata, Hazelnut re'al, and Amaretto, elegantly garnished with a luscious chocolate rim. For those seeking a more spirited celebration, the December shot of the month, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot, promises an exciting blend of Rumchata and Fireball, topped with velvety whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon toast crunch cereal. These specialty drink options embody the essence of the season, providing a perfect complement to the festive atmosphere at Dueling Axes.

Giving Back to the Community

In the true spirit of giving, Dueling Axes will also be embracing the season of generosity by launching a heartwarming community initiative. The team at Dueling Axes is dedicated to making a meaningful impact by adopting a local family in need. Throughout December, employees will come together to purchase and wrap gifts for the adopted family, ensuring that they experience the joy and magic of the holiday season.

Dueling Axes is the perfect venue for holiday parties and corporate events. Book the space now as Christmas and New Year are just around the corner. Or, invest in a Dueling Axes gift card for the loved ones who appreciate a good stocking stuffer or a new activity to try out.

For more information on Dueling Axes Las Vegas, visit www.duelingaxeslasvegas.com.

ABOUT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS AT AREA15

Originating from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany/Gahanna, and now Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation's premier indoor axe-throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let's face it, you've thought of what it would be like to throw an axe - now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we've created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. The Las Vegas branch is located inside AREA15, bringing Columbus' premier axe-throwing venue to visitors and locals alike in Sin City. Visit their website for more information.

Contact Information

Katherine Mendoza

Marketing Relations

kat@avaroseagency.com

(702) 556-6591

SOURCE: Dueling Axes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812542/dueling-axes-unwraps-december-delights-sip-and-shoot-specials-await-this-festive-season-at-their-las-vegas-and-ohio-locations