Core One Labs Inc.: Core One Labs' Akome Reveals Impressive Results for its Psychedelic Bio-Compounds Designed to Target Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, Showing Potential to Outperform Current Treatment Methods

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Core One Labs Inc. ("Core One" or the "Company") (CNSX:COOL)(OTCQB:CLABF)(Frankfurt:LD6) (WKN: A3CSSU), an emerging leader in the field of neuroscience and psychedelics, is delighted to share the exciting results of its first round of Stage 2 animal model studies, carried out in collaboration with the Universitat de Barcelona on behalf of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Akome Biotechnologies Inc. ("Akome"). The results of the studies so far demonstrate promising outcomes, showing potential to outperform current treatment methods for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, and marking a significant step forward in the Company's pursuit of innovative treatment alternatives for common neurodegenerative diseases and mental health conditions.

These Stage 2 animal model studies mark the initial phase in the exploration of Akome's five plant bioactives (the "Bio-Compounds"), both individually and in conjunction with the psychedelic compound N, N-dimethyltryptamine ("DMT" or the "Psychedelic Compound"), in their ability to mitigate, or eliminate disrupted physiological processes associated with a variety of neurological and mental health disorders, including Alzheimer Disease ("Alzheimer's"), Parkinson's Disease ("Parkinson's"), Ischemic Stroke and Depression. These studies focus on the motility of a specific C. elegans strain known as "CL2006" (the "animal model" or the "model"). This particular nematode strain carries a transgene responsible for progressive, adult-onset paralysis, making it a pivotal resource for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's drug discovery research.

During the initial round of Stage 2 animal model studies, five distinct dose-response assay sets were executed to investigate the effects on motility of the CL2006 strain of five bio-compounds when combined with DMT. The results showed a significant improvement in the motility of CL2006 C. elegans strain after exposure to combination of Bio-Compounds and DMT, surpassing the effects observed when they are administered individually. Moreover, the assays revealed a complete absence of toxicity in the model when the Bio-Compounds and the Psychedelic Compound were administered together. These results represent a significant milestone and mark a vital step toward identifying the optimal combination of Bio-Compounds and DMT for advanced animal studies using models like mice or rats.

Joel Shacker, Core One Labs' CEO, stated, "These extraordinary results underscore our unwavering commitment to advancing the fields of neuroscience and psychedelics. The potential for transformative therapies in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases is increasing the further we move along our path of proving out the potential of our proprietary bio-compounds combined with psychedelic compounds."

The compelling outcomes from these dose-response assays have ignited a profound sense of optimism within Core One's research team, prompting the decision to initiate further Stage 2 studies. These new studies will explore elevated concentration levels of Bio-Compounds while maintaining a consistent concentration of the Psychedelic Compound in order to decrease the potential of treatment-limiting side effects. Building on the preliminary results of today's first round of Stage 2 studies, Core One's researchers hypothesize that the reduction of motor dysfunction in the model will be further enhanced with increased concentrations of the patent-pending bio-compounds.

The Company's investigators are also poised to conduct these dose-response assay studies with combination of Akome Bio-Compounds and additional psychedelic compounds in the coming months, continuing their scientific journey in hopes of bringing science closer to groundbreaking therapeutic breakthroughs, inspiring hope and opening doors to new horizons in the field of neuroscience.

ABOUT CORE ONE LABS INC.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic assisted treatments, and the integration of novel delivery systems technology.

The Company has a multi-faceted business approach and incorporates several complementary lines of businesses and units in establishing itself as an industry leader in the rapidly growing and emerging psychedelics market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It is also the holder of 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, under its 100% owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other 100% owned subsidiary, Awakened Biosciences Inc., for additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods.

In addition to the development of psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics which maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics the Company intends to integrate a roll out of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

