Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTCQB: CCCFF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a baseline metallurgical test work program on the Company's Newton Gold Project ("Newton"), a bulk tonnage gold system located approximately 100 km west of the city Williams Lake, British Columbia.

The Company has provided five individual higher-grade samples from mineralized intercepts from the 2023 core to Base Met Metallurgical Labs in Kamloops, BC. The samples were taken from drill holes N23-89, N23-090 and N23-091. Individual samples may be tested as well as a composite bulk sample created from the five intercepts, detailed below.

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Int.

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) N23-089 140 203 63 1.20 2.56 N23-089 383 446 63 0.86 1.37 N23-090 101 158 57 0.69 5.45 N23-091 32 89 57 0.82 1.72 N23-091 278 335 57 1.00 3.47 Bulk Sample Overall



297 0.92 2.89

Each sample would be coarse crushed, and a portion split for construction of the master composite. Base Metallurgical Labs will use a minimum of approximately 40kg of the Master composite to complete the testing as outlined and the remaining material will be stored for possible future variability testing. The master composite will be stage crushed to 3.35 mm and homogenized before splitting into 2 kg charges in advance of metallurgical testing. Grind Calibrations will be conducted to establish the grinding time required to reach certain particle size distribution. Gravity concentration tests will be conducted at two primary grind size distributions. Test products will be assayed for Au and Ag to provide indication of the amenability of gravity concentration. Five whole ore leach tests have been budgeted to determine the gold extraction by leaching.



Their team of experienced professionals have an extensive background in comminution testing, automated mineralogy, gold processing technology, flotation, beneficiation and more. The lab has worked with numerous gold producers including Newmont, Newcrest and IAMGOLD and tested various deposit types in western Canada similar to Newton, most notably Artemis Gold's Blackwater deposit.

The sampling was completed at the Company's core logging and processing facility under supervision of Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Hanson has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has approved the disclosure herein.

Carlyle Commodities Core Logging and Processing Facility

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6130/189610_e11164b9842a2a24_001full.jpg

The Financing

The Company intends to conduct a private placement financing in order to fund general working capital and its exploration efforts. Further details will be provided in a subsequent news release.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "CCC", on the OTCQB Market under the ticker "CCCFF", and the Frankfurt Exchange under the ticker "BJ4".

