Blaige & Company: Blaige Advises on Sale of Leading Canadian Plastic Injection Molder to KB Components of Sweden in Cross-Border Transaction

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2023 / Blaige & Company ("Blaige") announced today the sale of Innotech Precision Inc. ("Innotech" or the "Company") to KB Components Group ("KB"), a BrA Invest ("BrA") portfolio company. Blaige was the exclusive advisor to the seller. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Innotech Precision Inc. is a leading North American injection molder of functional and highly complex aesthetic plastic components for automotive and industrial applications. The Company features state-of-the-art electric injection molding presses, complemented by the latest robotics automation technology. It also utilizes many complex engineering resins and focuses on value-added capabilities, such as vertical rotary insert molding, two-shot over molding, and post molding value-added processes.

Innotech boasts a corporate (versus entrepreneurial) legacy given that it originated as the specialty tool-making / mold-making division of Noma Industries, a one-billion-dollar publicly traded company. Rudy Koehler, Sr., former CEO of Noma, acquired the division because he saw an opportunity in the marketplace for the highest quality plastic parts produced using the cutting-edge tool-making technology. Due to its strong commitment to quality, Innotech grew quickly as a critical supplier to the world leading transportation and industry products OEMs. The second generation continued the successful growth and expansion of the Company.

Rudy Koehler, Jr., stated, "We are delighted to be partnered with KB. Not only are our business philosophies consistent, but my family's European lineage from Germany is highly compatible with the Swedish legacy of KB. We feel that the future of our organization and customers is in good hand with Stefan, David, and the KB team.

"While we had serious pre-emptive offers for the Company, we are pleased that Blaige identified a better partner which offered both, a premium purchase price and a perfect cultural fit to perpetuate the family legacy."

Stefan Andersson, CEO of BrA Invest stated, "We have been seeking the highest quality potential partners for our North American expansion, and while we rejected the vast majority of opportunities presented to us, learning about Innotech, we were highly impressed and knew this would be the perfect addition to our group."

David Ulrich, president of KB Components Canada, Inc. said, "Not only does Innotech fit due to its high quality standards and expansive capabilities, but also due to the fact that it provides us with access to target customers and markets, which were previously not available to us."

KB Components Group specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of high-quality plastic components for a variety of industries, including automotive, medical, and consumer goods. KB also provides various engineering and manufacturing solutions including: system and concept development; design and geometry; material, industrialisation and logistic; production methods and operational solutions.

KB was founded in 1947 with headquarters in Örkelljunga, Sweden, and today operates a total of ten facilities worldwide: Örkelljunga and Gislaved, Sweden, Puebla and Irapuato, Mexico, Windsor, Canada, Dallas, USA, Wuxi, China, Zilina, Slovakia and Kaunas, Lithuania. BrA Invest is the major shareholder (93,75 %) of KB Components. (www.kbcomponents.com)

BrA Invest is a family business owned by three brothers: Stefan, Kenneth and Christer Andersson. They have gradually acquired and grown businesses since their first acquisition in 2001. The fundamental philosophy of BrA Invest is to work with management to introduce, change, develop and improve the business for the benefit of all stakeholders, employees, customers, suppliers, owners and others. The investments are long-term and there is no ambition other than to take measures that benefit the company in the long, medium and short term. (brainvest.se/english)

Blaige & Company, with offices in Miami and Chicago, is an investment bank dedicated exclusively to the plastics, packaging, and chemicals industries. Founded in 2003, Blaige & Company represents one of the first and foremost industry-focused (versus generalist) M&A firms globally, with a particular focus on cross-border and strategic transactions within its space. Our team has completed over 200 transactions and has visited and assessed over 600 plastics, packaging, and chemical operations worldwide.

Thanks to our industry research affiliate, Blaige Industry Analytics ("BIA"), we possess deep industry knowledge of more than 10,000 financial and strategic industry transactions recorded since 2000. BIA has aggregated a vast proprietary database of global strategic partners and financial investors with proven expertise, which resulted in long-standing relationships with key decision makers in plastics, packaging, and chemical. BIA recently published a unique foundational industry report, Twenty-One-Year Plastics, Packaging, and Chemicals M&A Consolidation Study, that presents the M&A data gathered over the past 21 years, sold on request to industry professionals.

The London-based magazine Acquisition International named Mr. Blaige Sector Focused CEO of the Year, and Blaige & Company Sector Focused Investment Bank of the Year 2023 for the fifth time in seven years.

Contact Information

Thomas Blaige

CEO

tblaige@blaige.com

(312) 806-4000

Related Files

BlaigeCo Innotech-KB Components BRA Investors Press Release Dec 2023.pdf

SOURCE: Blaige & Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/812550/blaigeadvises-on-sale-of-leading-canadian-plastic-injection-molder-to-kb-components-of-sweden-in-cross-border-transaction