Sonntag, 03.12.2023
Trend 2024: Reich werden mit dieser Nickel-Aktie?
WKN: A3ENPZ | ISIN: US46264C3051 | Ticker-Symbol: 8KZ0
Frankfurt
01.12.23
09:15 Uhr
8,600 Euro
+0,050
+0,58 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2023 | 23:06
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

authID Inc.: authID Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Denver, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the grant of non-qualified options to purchase 10,000 shares of common stock to one new employee (the "Option"). The Option grant date is December 1, 2023, the exercise price is $9.85 per share and the Option vests in equal thirds, annually over a period of three years, subject to continued employment. The Option was granted as an inducement to this employee entering into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About authID
authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises "Know Who's Behind the Device" for every customer or employee login and transaction. Through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform, authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminating any assumption of 'who' is behind a device and preventing cybercriminals from taking over accounts. authID combines digital onboarding, FIDO2 login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience - delivering identity verification in 700ms. Establishing a biometric root of trust for each user that is bound to their accounts and provisioned devices, authID stops fraud at onboarding, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the faster, frictionless, and more accurate user identity experience demanded by operators of today's digital ecosystems.

authID Media Contact

Graham Arad
General Counsel
investor-relations@authid.ai


