authID Inc.: authID Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Denver, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the grant of non-qualified options to purchase 10,000 shares of common stock to one new employee (the "Option"). The Option grant date is December 1, 2023, the exercise price is $9.85 per share and the Option vests in equal thirds, annually over a period of three years, subject to continued employment. The Option was granted as an inducement to this employee entering into employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

