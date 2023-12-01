Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 03.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Trend 2024: Reich werden mit dieser Nickel-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C28Z | ISIN: US3580541049 | Ticker-Symbol: 7DF
Tradegate
30.11.23
20:00 Uhr
18,200 Euro
-1,300
-6,67 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESHWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,20019,70002.12.
19,40019,60001.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2023 | 23:36
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freshworks Inc: Freshworks Announces Inducement Grant Under Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of The Nasdaq Stock Market

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a leading software company empowering businesses to delight their customers and employees, today announced that it granted to Mika Yamamoto, Freshworks' recently-appointed Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, a restricted stock unit award covering 377,180 shares of Freshworks' Class A common stock under its 2022 Inducement Plan. The award was granted as an inducement material to Ms. Yamamoto becoming a new employee of Freshworks in accordance with The Nasdaq Stock Market Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The award will vest over approximately two years, with 50% of the award vesting on December 1, 2024, and 12.5% of the award vesting quarterly thereafter over the remaining year, subject to continued employment with Freshworks through the relevant vesting date. The award is subject to the terms and conditions of Freshworks' 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of a restricted stock unit award agreement covering the award.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH) creates AI-boosted business software anyone can use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, and sales and marketing teams, our products are designed to let everyone work more efficiently and deliver more value for immediate business impact. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 66,000 customers, including American Express, Blue Nile, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, and OfficeMax. For the freshest company news, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joon Huh

IR@freshworks.com

650-988-5699

Media Relations Contact:

Jayne Gonzalez

PR@freshworks.com

408-348-1087

© 2023 Freshworks Inc. All Rights Reserved. Freshworks and its associated logo is a trademark of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Freshworks Inc. or any aspect of this press release.


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.