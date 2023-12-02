PTG-ASIA: Xiao-I Corporation's CEO, Mr. Yuan Hui, Explores AI Impact at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, showcased its innovative approach at Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2023.

Abu Dhabi Finance Week is a distinguished event hosted by the Abu Dhabi Global Market, bringing together renowned global leaders, policymakers, and visionaries from the finance and technology sectors. This week-long prominent event comprises engaging discussions, workshops, and presentations, focusing on fostering collaboration and propelling innovation across various industries.

At this event, Xiao-I's CEO, Mr. Yuan, shared insightful perspectives in a keynote speech titled "Bridging the AI Ecosystem: China to UAE." The speech centered on the dynamic landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) and their evolving role in redefining business interactions and enhancing client experiences.



Mr. Yuan highlighted Xiao-I's Hua Zang Universal LLM as a solution that is controllable, customizable, and deliverable - offering a practical approach for the global application of LLMs, while acknowledging challenges associated with LLMs, including cost concerns and technical complexities.

Mr. Yuan also introduced the Hua Zang Ecosystem, described as the world's AI operating system. Like Windows in the PC era and iOS/Android in the mobile internet era, the Hua Zang Ecosystem platform provides developers and businesses with tools to create AI applications efficiently. Xiao-I envisions a global adoption of this new ecosystem, with a goal of positioning itself as a key player in cognitive intelligence AI. The presentation concluded with the unveiling of Xiao-I's new innovative product - Ubebis Smart Baby Crib which monitors infants' vital signs, showcasing advanced algorithms.

Mr. Yuan's keynote address at the Abu Dhabi Finance Week served as a testament to Xiao-I's commitment to advancing the frontiers of AI and fostering social and economic transformation in the UAE and beyond.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

