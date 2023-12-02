Puzzle Agency, under entrepreneurs Cem Hasoglu and Art Abrashi, marks a major milestone by expanding its clientele to Europe and the Middle East. Renowned for AI-driven real estate lead generation, their innovative approach, powered by online advertising, transforms the global industry.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2023) - Puzzle Agency, led by entrepreneurs Cem Hasoglu and Art Abrashi, proudly announces a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy by successfully broadening its clientele to encompass Europe and the Middle East. This strategic move positions Puzzle Agency as a promising player in the international real estate market, building on its success in the US and over 15 other countries.

Founded by Cem Hasoglu and Art Abrashi during their studies at King's College London, Puzzle Agency has experienced substantial growth under their visionary leadership. From its inception as a college startup, the company has now evolved to collaborate with over 40 real estate brokerages worldwide.

Renowned for its AI-driven approach to real estate lead generation, Puzzle Agency's expansion into Europe and the Middle East aligns seamlessly with its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to a diverse range of real estate professionals globally. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in Puzzle Agency's journey, as it extends its innovative AI-driven lead generation and online advertising strategies to the dynamic markets of Europe and the Middle East.

As the company continues to revolutionize the real estate industry, Cem Hasoglu and Art Abrashi express their enthusiasm for this strategic move, emphasizing their dedication to serving an even broader and more diverse clientele in these thriving markets. The founders' journey from a college startup to collaborating with over 40 real estate brokerages worldwide showcases Puzzle Agency's commitment to excellence and innovation in the global real estate landscape.

Cem Hasoglu and Art Abrashi Expand Puzzle Agency's Clientele to Europe and the Middle East



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/189618_c2d89abfa449494a_001full.jpg

Contact Info:

Name: Jessica Portal

Email: Send Email

Organization: StarkVille Daily News

Website: http://business.starkvilledailynews.com/starkvilledailynews/markets

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189618