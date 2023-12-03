Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/5051/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 48 was a good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,94 percent to 7353 points. Best performer was AT&S. We had a Roadshow in Warsaw: With Andritz, AT&S, OMV, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, RBI, Palfinger, Porr, Strabag, Semperit, Telekom, voestalpine and Uniqa, twelve ATX prime companies presented themselves to more than 20 Polish institutional investors on November 30th. Property and retail giant Signa, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...