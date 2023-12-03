Week 48 was a good week for ATX TR, which climbed 1,94 percent to 7353 points. Best performer was AT&S. News came from Vienna Insurance Group, Valneva, Frequentis, Warimpex, Wolftank, CA Immo, Immofinanz, VIG, S Immo, Andritz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,94% to 7.353,65 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 11,47%. Up to now there were 130 days with a positive and 106 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 2,08% away, from the low 15,16%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,2%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,18%. These are the best-performers this week: AT&S 7,24% in front of Verbund 6,16% and Zumtobel 5,88%. And the following stocks performed worst: Semperit -5,82% in front of EuroTeleSites AG -4,95% and Lenzing ...

