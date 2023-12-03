Warimpex: Real estate company Warimpex Group succeeded in generating a clearly positive result amidst the still challenging market conditions in the first three quarters of the year. Operating business remained strong, with a 16 per cent increase in revenue and a 5 per cent improvement in EBITDA. After depreciation, amortisation, and property valuations, this resulted in a profit for the period of EUR 3.2 million, down from EUR 13.6 million in the prior-year period. The focus of recent business activities has been on the successful adoption of a new zoning plan for office and commercial property developments in Darmstadt as well as the completion of Mogilska 35 Office in Krakow after the reporting date. "Our long-standing strategy allows us to retain the necessary flexibility and ...

