Wolftank: Wolftank Group, specializing in energy and environmental technologies, has obtained a major contract from Siram Veolia to design and build a hydrogen refueling infrastructure for a railway company near Lake Iseo in northern Italy, on a total tender base of EUR 19.5 mn. This significant order assigned by Siram Veolia marks another milestone in Wolftank Group's growing portfolio in public transport refueling.Wolftank-Adisa: weekly performance: 0.00% Immofinanz: Immofinanz Group recorded strong growth in both rental income and operating results in the first three quarters of 2023 due to acquisitions, the full consolidation of S Immo and successful asset management. Rental income rose by 79.4% year-on-year to EUR 389.2 million; the results of asset management, at EUR 323.7 ...

