S Immo: Real estate company S Immo AG concluded the disposal of the Eurocenter office building in Zagreb, Croatia. In addition to offices, the Eurocenter also includes a bank branch and a café and has a gross lettable area of around 9,000 m². The transaction of the centrally located and well communicated mixed use office building with an asset value of EUR 26.5m to buyer Atlantic Grupa d.d. was carried out by way of a share deal.S Immo: weekly performance: 1.74% Andritz: France's first industrial plant for automated sorting and recycling of textile waste was officially inaugurated at Nouvelles Fibres Textiles, Amplepuis, on November 30, 2023. The plant is the result of an ambitious partnership between textile recycling company Nouvelles Fibres Textiles, waste sorting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...