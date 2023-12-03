JETOUR AUTO: JETOUR T2 Set for International Debut at Riyadh Motor Show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JETOUR T2, known as "Traveler" in China, has gained continuous attention from the global automotive market and consumers since its debut at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in April 2023. Its hardcore design, new off-road positioning, and features emphasizing safety and intelligence offer users a fresh choice for their travel needs.

As the first T-series product under the JETOUR brand, the naming of the T2 carries additional meanings and values. Understanding travel and understanding travelers better, the "T" in T2 represents a fusion of various off-road travel-related terms in an abbreviated form, such as "Travel", "Terrain", "Technology", "Talent", "Try" and more. T2, phonetically similar to "T to" implies "Travel to…". The mission of the JETOUR T2, just like its name, embodies the aspiration for travel and the persistence of dreams. JETOUR T2 is more than just a name or an expectation; it reflects the new thinking behind JETOUR's "Travel+" strategy.

JETOUR has always adhered to the "Travel+" strategy, striving to become a leading brand in the global "Travel+" automotive market. The launch of the JETOUR T2 has pioneered a new sub-segment market for "Travel Off-road SUVs", gaining consumers' recognition and affection in the Chinese market with its robust capabilities. Data indicates that since its market debut in China on September 26, 2023, in just over 60 days, JETOUR T2 has received over40,000 orders, rapidly becoming a popular and highly sought-after model in the market.

The successful launch and sales of JETOUR T2 in the Chinese market quickly garnered the attention of global markets and consumers worldwide. With the continuous disclosure of JETOUR T2 product information, many consumers on international social media platforms are eagerly awaiting the vehicle. They have shown strong interests in the car's aesthetics, features, and pricing, and expressed their desires to become JETOUR T2 owners and embark on new journeys together with the vehicle.

It has been revealed that from December 5th to 9th, JETOUR T2 will make a highly anticipated debut at the 'Riyadh Motor Show' in Saudi Arabia. This overseas premiere at one of the most influential auto shows in the Middle East shows the significance of JETOUR T2 in this market. Expected in January next year, JETOUR T2 will commence its Middle East market launch journey in the United Arab Emirates. From the Middle East to the world, JETOUR T2 will bring a "Safe, Comfortable, Intelligent, and Healthy" Travel+ lifestyle to consumers in numerous markets, injecting fresh momentum into JETOUR's global expansion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2289336/JETOUR_T2_Set_for_International_Debut_at_Riyadh_Motor_Show.jpg

