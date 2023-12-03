Anzeige
EV Minerals: Die Aktie für den prophezeiten Nickeltrend 2024?
PR Newswire
03.12.2023 | 20:54
138 Leser
Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua Delivers Key-note Speech at 5th World Media Summit (WMS)

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th World Media Summit (WMS) held an opening ceremony Sunday morning in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency, said in a keynote speech at the opening ceremony that confidence is more valuable than gold when facing difficulties.

Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua Delivers Key-note Speech at 5th World Media Summit (WMS)

Focusing on the summit's theme of "Boosting Global Confidence, Promoting Media Development," attendees took part in extensive discussions to contribute media power to the construction of a brighter future.

Confidence is a key word for global media leaders, noted Fu Hua, adding that history development, civilization prosperity and human progress require the media to shoulder the responsibilities of fostering unity and boosting confidence.

Fu noted that the WMS serves as an important platform for media communication and cooperation between countries, and said efforts should be made to improve this multilateral mechanism and utilize it to its fullest extent, tap into the potential for cooperation, innovate collaboration models, and expand cooperation channels.

Xinhua will enhance communication and consultation processes with media organizations from various countries, and work with these organizations to construct and utilize the summit mechanism effectively, Fu said.

Confidence is a key word for global media leaders, said Fu in his key-note speech at the 5th World Media Summit opening ceremony.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291274/IMG_6813.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291275/IMG_6814.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-news-agency-president-fu-hua-delivers-key-note-speech-at-5th-world-media-summit-wms-302003948.html

