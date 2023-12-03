Hexagon Purus ASA: Hexagon Purus receives order to deliver hydrogen distribution systems to a leading player within the green hydrogen ecosystem

(Oslo, 3 December 2023) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has received purchase orders for the delivery of hydrogen distribution systems to a leading player within the green hydrogen ecosystem, worth approximately EUR 9.6 million. Hexagon Purus' hydrogen distribution systems, including its type 4 hydrogen cylinders, will be used to deliver green hydrogen to industrial applications in Central Europe.



Driving Energy Transformation

"There is a growing need to move hydrogen around, and our distribution systems are significantly more cost-effective than traditional metal tube transportation solutions. We expect demand for our systems to gain further momentum as green hydrogen increasingly becomes part of the hydrogen mix", says Michael Kleschinski, EVP Hydrogen Infrastructure & Mobility at Hexagon Purus.

About the market

The industrial and mobility sectors account for close to 50% of annual carbon emissions globally, and hydrogen has a significant role to play in reducing these emissions, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors. Making green hydrogen available for use in industrial processes and mobility is critical to reduce carbon emissions.

As hydrogen, a key contributor to the energy transition, continues to build momentum globally, more than 30 countries have released hydrogen roadmaps. USD 320 billion in direct investments into hydrogen projects have been announced through 2030 and more than 1,000 hydrogen projects have been announced globally to date. Green hydrogen is projected to supply up to 25% of the world's energy needs by 2050.

Timing

Delivery of the hydrogen systems is scheduled from Q2 2024 to Q3 2024.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com

