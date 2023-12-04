

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has agreed to acquire Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) for $18.00 per share in an all cash deal valued at about $1.9 billion. The deal includes $0.9 billion of Hawaiian Airlines net debt.



Hawaiian closed Friday's regular trading at $4.86 up $0.37 up 8.24%.



The deal is expected to be accretive to Alaska's earnings within two years post-close with at least $235 million of expected run-rate synergies.



The acquisition is conditioned on required regulatory approvals, approval by Hawaiian shareholders, and other customary closing conditions. It is expected to close in 12-18 months.



Alaska Air noted that the combined organization will be based in Seattle under the leadership of Alaska Airlines Cheif Executive Officer Ben Minicucci.



