Tallinn, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2023) - LinkDaddy has announced its local citations and business listings service - which leverages a private network of over 300 directories to deliver DoFollow backlinks.

The new announcement from LinkDaddy comes following a report from Backlinko, which found that websites with the highest number of total backlinks usually perform optimally in Google's rankings. Working with marketing agencies seeking a stronger web presence, the LinkDaddy team will offer fully managed backlink campaigns to improve local search rankings and drive more inbound traffic.

LinkDaddy's recently announced service can be used to improve the overall ranking of Google Business Profiles, agency websites, or landing pages. It delivers over 300 local citations - each featuring unique descriptions and custom URLs - and links can be provided to Maps positioning, social media accounts, and more.

Creating backlinks manually is a time-consuming process, but its automated solution allows agencies to scale their local SEO efforts and list sites on hundreds of industry-specific directories, LinkDaddy explains. The service facilitates the submission of complete and accurate business citations, including a business name, address, and phone number, to optimize local search performance.

According to the team, business citations play a crucial role in local SEO by ensuring correct information is displayed for the business on Google Maps. By creating citations, agencies can establish that their information is consistent and correct across top data aggregators, helping search engines understand the business more accurately.

In addition to citations, LinkDaddy can also create backlinks to each client's Google reviews - which helps improve brand awareness and customer trust. Agencies can customize the anchor text for each review link to target relevant keywords, and improve the chances of higher reach.

By getting listed on reputable, high-authority local directories, businesses can substantially improve visibility, the team notes. When more customers find the business online, it leads to increased customer reviews and ratings over time, and positive reviews help establish domain authority as an expert in the space.

Tony Peacock, the LinkDaddy CEO, has years of experience with backlink strategies that have driven growth across multiple campaigns. "We've designed our network with strategic local SEO in mind," he says. "We know how important it is to keep your local citations strong and steady, no matter what. Even if websites go down or Google sees them as duplicate content, your business listings will still be visible and effective on our network."

