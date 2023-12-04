Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
EV Minerals: Die Aktie für den prophezeiten Nickeltrend 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJJQ | ISIN: FR001400JX97 | Ticker-Symbol: PXH1
Frankfurt
01.12.23
17:20 Uhr
0,075 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIXIUM VISION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0790,14407:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2023 | 07:10
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pixium Vision: Commercial Court hearing to examine the takeover offer scheduled for December 18, 2023

Commercial Court hearing to examine the takeover offer scheduled for December 18, 2023

Paris, France, December 4, 2023 - 7:00 am (CET) - Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR001400JX97; Mnemo: ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces that the Paris Commercial Court will hold a hearing to examine the takeover offer received by the court-appointed administrators and to decide on the outcome of the Company's reorganization proceedings on December 18, 2023.

As a reminder, only one takeover offer was submitted before the deadline for submission of offers, which was set to November 20, 2023 at noon. The candidate will have until December 13, 2023 to improve its offer.

Concurrently with the decision of the Commercial Court ruling on the takeover offer, the Court will order the Company's judicial liquidation. In this context, the Company will apply to Euronext for the delisting of Pixium's shares.

The Company draws investors' attention to the fact that, given the current offer and the Company's level of indebtedness, the sale proceeds received in the event of a favourable decision by the Commercial Court will not allow a total or partial reimbursement of shareholders.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision's bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The Company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as "Entreprise Innovante" by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision

Contacts

Investor Relations

Pixium Vision
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com (mailto:investors@pixium-vision.com)

Media Relations

Rose Piquante Consulting
Sophie Baumont
Sophie.baumont@rosepiquante-consulting.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49

Attachment

  • Pixium - PR hearing examining the offer - 01.12.2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e1b989a5-4487-4389-a0f1-ba7b05606fca)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.