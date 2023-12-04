Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
EV Minerals: Die Aktie für den prophezeiten Nickeltrend 2024?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.12.2023 | 07:30
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.: Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Presents Innovative Nuclear Solutions for a Net-Zero Future at COP28

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a state-run energy company in South Korea is presenting Korea's nuclear solutions for accelerating a journey to a net zero future at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Pavilion at COP28

KHNP's pavilion is located in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai and showcases Korea's innovative small modular reactor (i-SMR) technology and i-SMR powered Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model, which leverage the full benefits of nuclear in driving the global energy transition.

The pavilion will be open throughout the duration of the COP28 until Dec 12.

Innovative Small Modular Reacotor (i-SMR) showcased at KHNP Pavilion

KHNP's CEO Jooho Whang presenting the i-SMR powered Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model

KHNP hosts a panel discussion at the KHNP Pavilion

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291489/No_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291490/No_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291491/No_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2291492/No_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korea-hydro--nuclear-power-presents-innovative-nuclear-solutions-for-a-net-zero-future-at-cop28-302004214.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.