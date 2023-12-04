Over 17,000 layoffs have occurred, representing 22% of the industry. More job losses are expected.From pv magazine USA California, once a leader in residential solar, is feeling the effects from unpopular policy changes like the introduction of Net Energy Metering (NEM) 3.0 and more recent market rate cuts for rooftop solar generation by renters, schools, and farms. The two policy changes cut compensation rates for exporting local, clean solar generation to the grid by about 75%. State regulators said the change facilitating was a necessary evolution in the grid, but opponents argued that the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...