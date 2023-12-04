Construction of the 380 MW Aldoga Solar Farm near Gladstone, Australia, is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024. Energy generated at the facility will power the largest green hydrogen project in the state of Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Acciona Energia has announced that it will begin building the AUD 500 million ($330 million) Aldoga Solar Farm in Queensland, Australia, early next year. The Spanish renewable energy developer expects construction of the 380 MW PV plant to be completed before the end of 2025. Acciona Energia Managing Director Brett Wickham said the solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...