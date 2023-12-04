MicroVision, Inc: Luxoft and MicroVision Join Forces to Enhance ADAS Automated Testing at Scale

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company, have teamed up with MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) to set the foundation for a new generation of testing and simulation environments.

Modern advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous drive (AD) applications rely on algorithms that must be tested and validated using ground truth (GT) data. MicroVision develop automotive lidar sensors and provide automated generation of high-quality GT data.

Luxoft has found a company which perfectly complements its end-to-end validation toolchain - through this collaboration, Luxoft can offer clients an out-of-the-box solution for end-to-end validation and testing.

Dr. Thomas Luce, MicroVision Managing Director and VP Business Development, said: "Teaming up with Luxoft is a great opportunity for MicroVision to accelerate the implementation of our Mosaik validation and ground truth software suite and to boost Luxoft's outstanding capability of providing a highly efficient validation solution."

Luz G. Mauch, Luxoft Executive Vice-President, Luxoft Automotive added, "Collaborating with MicroVision allows us to streamline the validation process with high quality GT data. This means we can provide our clients a more efficient, end-to-end offering."

This collaboration will go further to advance ADAS and AD applications - Luxoft and MicroVision are also developing a solution to generate a digital twin for an SAE Level 3 highway pilot. Watch this space.

About Luxoft

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company delivers digital advantage for software-defined organizations, leveraging domain knowledge and software engineering capabilities. We use our industry-specific expertise and extensive partnership network to engineer innovative products and services that generate value and shape the future of industries.

For more information, please visit luxoft.com

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

Solutions Contact:

Luxoft

Gregor Matenaer, Head of System Test and Validation, gregor.matenaer@dxc.com

Media Contacts:

Luxoft

John Makin, Global Strategy and Growth Director, john.makin2@dxc.com

Robyn Komachi, Marketing@MicroVision.com

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810462/luxoft-and-microvision-join-forces-to-enhance-adas-automated-testing-at-scale