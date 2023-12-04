Developed by researchers in China, the novel calculator uses current and voltage sensors, a Raspberry Pi, and an algorithm for fuzzy logic to determine variations in frequency and demand. The tool sends Email notifications with the tariff values to the PV system owners.Scientists at China's State Grid Hebei Marketing Service Center have created an Internet-of-Things-based calculator to estimate feed-in and net metering tariffs for residential PV systems linked to energy storage systems. Called Smart TARiff (STAR), the calculator uses current and voltage sensors to collect data about current and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...