Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - Genesis Ai Corp. (CSE: AIG) (OTCQB: AIGFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the onboarding of two new Data Scientists and a GIS expert. Filippo Vescovi, Vaibhav Padaval and Mason Pahl have joined the team, bringing the development team head count to 20.

Mr. Vescovi joins us on the Canadian team and will be working on the Companies mining module, working to understand the aggregated data set, including the cleaning and harmonization of big data. This process will help aid results when processing with Ai and ML (machine learning). Filippo has a background in data related to the mining industry.

Mr. Padaval joins us on the Empower team in India and will be working to research and develop the software code models for analyzing mining data from our customers and our increasingly large, collected dataset housed in the cloud. He will be working in structured and unstructured datasets to contextualize this information into searchable and filterable products for geoscientists.

Mr. Pahl joins us on the Canadian team and will be working on the forest and carbon modules, as well as supporting the general team with GIS expertise. Mason has a background in commercial GIS for forestry and carbon, he also collects forest inventory data via drones for data science modelling. Mason is the creator of Top Notch Navigator, a popular offline navigation mapping data set for outdoor enthusiasts.



Project director Brent Tolmie commented: "We are thrilled to be expanding the team once again with such great talent that can help Genesis and our quest to address real world challenges with data. Our strength is in our people, and we welcome Filippo Vescovi, Vaibhav Padaval and Mason Pahl."

The Company also announces that it has engaged FTB Capital Inc. to create content, write articles, prepare ads, and bring awareness to the work Genesis is conducting. This program will be for 2 months, commencing December 1st. FTB will invoice the Company $275,000 USD for its services.

About Genesis Ai Corp.

Genesis Ai is a proprietary generative Ai (artificial intelligence) model in development, building digital twins for real-world natural resources applications. Digital twins can be manipulated and studied in computer generated worlds, with the influence of deep machine learning and neural networks, providing disruptive real-world problem solving.

Genesis Ai Corp. is pursuing opportunities in the precision geospatial, forestry analytics, and carbon sector through Ai.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dev Randhawa"

President and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jamie Bannerman

Director

info@genesisaicorp.com

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189642