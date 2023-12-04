Australian energy giant AGL will install a nickel-hydrogen battery at its Torrens Island power station site in South Australia as it explores the potential opportunities that the technology could provide for stationary energy storage applicationsFrom pv magazine Australia AGL and United State-headquartered energy technology company SLB have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to pilot a nickel-hydrogen battery - expected to be the first of its kind in Australia - at AGL's Torrens Island site in Adelaide. SLB will supply AGL with a 180 kW/360 kWh nickel-hydrogen battery for the two-year ...

