Lithuania-based Solitek has launched a carport product line featuring 370 W glass-glass frameless modules. It is designed to withstand a snow load of up to 2.5 kN/m2 and 27m/s of wind loads.Lithuanian solar PV manufacturer Solitek, a unit of ophthalmic lens maker Global BOD, has unveiled a PV carport product line conceived for single-family homes as well as for commercial and industrial sites. The system features glass-glass frameless modules with a load-bearing structure delivered with all fasteners required, and a choice of inverters from established manufacturers such as Fronius and Huawei. ...

