Atos International: Atos to deliver critical IT services to UEFA EURO 2024

Press release

Atos to deliver critical IT services to UEFA EURO 2024

Paris, France and Hamburg, Germany - December 4, 2023 - As the Official Information Technology Partner of UEFA National Team Football until 2030, Atos will deliver key on-site and remote IT services for the UEFA EURO 2024 taking place from June 14 to July 14, 2024, in Germany.

To provide the best experience for all stakeholders, from the European football family to fans or media, Atos will be responsible for managing core IT planning and operations systems such as:

Event Management systems including accreditation, access control solution, competitions solutions, venue parking, transportation, catering, guest management and cross venue IT management.

Diffusion system like the football service platform, the mobile app, the website including some embedded gaming functionalities such as match predictor and quiz about competitions.

Additional support and operation services with printing, radio communication and service desk services.





Through the football service platform, Atos will store and distribute past and current UEFA football data to external (broadcasters, media, national associations, etc.) and internal stakeholders (website, apps). The data includes, among others, fixtures, results, line-ups, live match events, standings, statistics, players status and ranking.

Atos will also provide on-site and remote support from different locations starting with ICT venue managers, venue application coordinators and service desk operators present in the 10 tournament stadiums to ensure the efficiency and the reliability of our systems. A second group will be present at the International Broadcast Center located in Leipzig which will host the IT Command Center of UEFA. Technical teams will also be mobilized from Nyon (Switzerland), Madrid, Barcelona (Spain) and other locations to provide remote assistance to any on-site posting and ensure the business continuity of the services delivered to UEFA.

"Atos is excited to work alongside UEFA to provide a seamless experience to all the people attending the UEFA EURO 2024, the football fans, media and all the stakeholders involved. Our whole core expertise will serve this competition to successfully onboard all football fans worldwide" said Patrick Adiba, CEO Atos Major Events.

"We look forward to making the UEFA EURO 2024TM an extraordinary digital experience for all our football fans and the European football family. Benefitting from the extensive expertise acquired by Atos as an IT partner on major sporting events, we are delighted to be working together to deliver the most connected Euro ever" added UEFA Events SA CEO Martin Kallen.

Since the announcement of this partnership at the end of 2022, Atos has helped UEFA manage and improve its systems and applications and supported major tournaments such as the UEFA Nations League Finals held in Rotterdam in June 2023.

Atos is the Worldwide IT Partner of the Olympic Games and is now working on the preparation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024. Atos is also the official Technology and Digital Services Partner of the European Olympic Committee for the next editions of the European Games until 2027.

Atos is the only international IT services company serving its partners and customers through a dedicated in-house sports and major events division.

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The?purpose of Atos?is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundationsis the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 52,000 employees advance what matters to the world's businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

Press contact

Laurent Massicot, laurent.massicot@atos.net. +33 (0)7.69.48.01.80

Attachments