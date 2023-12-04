Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor Expands its Cannabis Telemedicine to Ohio

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces that PrestoDoctor - the #1 patient-rated medical cannabis telemedicine service - now offers its online medical cannabis card service to patients in the state of Ohio.

"Our trusted telemedicine portal is ready to provide Ohio medical cannabis patients with easy and confidential access and education via an online appointment with a knowledgeable licensed medical doctor" said PrestoDoctor COO Rob Tankson.

Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor has provided experienced and compassionate telemedicine care to more than 250,000 patients in nine states and is pleased to begin offering the same quality of service to patients in Ohio.

" Ohio should produce substantial appointments and increasing revenues for PrestoDoctor, and as medical cannabis continues to be available in more states, PrestoDoctor will be seeking to help those patients by safely connecting them to doctors from the comfort of their own home through PrestoDoctor's proprietary portal" stated Cannabis Sativa CEO David Tobias.

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Texas, Louisiana, and now Ohio. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 21,000 5-star reviews.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in telehealth, and the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes and operates subsidiary PrestoDoctor®.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. No assurances are, or can be given, that the parties will enter into a definitive merger agreement for any potential strategic acquisition, or that if such agreement is entered into, that the transaction would close, if at all, on the terms set forth in this release, or that the merged acquired business would be successful. Certain conditions to any closing of a potential merger acquisition would likely be outside of our control. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

