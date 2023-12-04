WEI Achieves Elite Partner Status With Cradlepoint

The minority-owned IT solution provider has creatively demonstrated capabilities with Cradlepoint branch, IoT and mobile solutions.

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / WEI has secured Elite Partner status with Cradlepoint, a leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. Being the highest partner tier that Cradlepoint offers, the Elite Partner status features key requirements including annual volume sold, premier customer support capability, and earned certifications.

WEI supports Cradlepoint's efforts of selling the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of 5G solutions to meet the business imperatives of availability, interoperability, security, and manageability. WEI's forward-thinking rollout process often accelerates project implementation and is done so on a large scale that makes it challenging for other solution providers to duplicate. As a complete end-to-end provider for Cradlepoint LTE and 5G technology, WEI earned the Specialization in 5G for Enterprise Branch in 2022. This level of technical knowledge and out-of-the-box deliverability is improving operational costs and efficiencies for customers as they become more globally competitive.

"Achieving the Elite Partner status with Cradlepoint is something our team values tremendously," said WEI President Belisario Rosas. "WEI is committed to improving access to 5G technology for a more integrated future. We're excited to see how this partnership with Cradlepoint can be further leveraged in ways that are specific to customer environments."

WEI's technical workforce, which includes over 80 seasoned engineers, has also earned a place within Cradlepoint's exclusive Partner Mountaineer Program. The program features members who demonstrate increasingly advanced competencies within Cradlepoint solutions. Ultimately, the deep technical bench enables WEI to creatively deliver custom solutions within a diverse portfolio of use cases and industries.

"Optimal coverage, security, and reliability are at top of mind for today's 5G and LTE network leaders," said WEI Chief Architect and CTO Dave Fafel. "Expectations for secure and reliable connectivity are everywhere - indoors, outdoors, and in remote areas. It is our job to fully understand a customer's respective wireless WAN to effectively support them in a variety of networks including mobile, branch and IoT. We're excited for whatever comes of enterprise-class 5G in the future, and this includes the presence of private cellular networks."

The New England-based solution provider has continued its year-over-year organic growth, and partnerships such as those with Cradlepoint shows why WEI is committed to developing future-proof solutions. WEI is looking forward to continuing its relationship with Cradlepoint and providing the best custom technology solutions for its clients and partners.

ABOUT WEI

WEI is an innovative, full-service, customer-centric IT solution provider. It is an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their technology environments and work efficiently. WEI works closely with clients to help them establish goals, integrate strategy with technology solutions, and transform their IT environment into a company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting-edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs, and a commitment to quality. From solution design to implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information, please visit www.WEI.com .

