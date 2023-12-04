Daikin has released a line of residential air-to-air heat pumps, using difluoromethane (R32) as the refrigerant, with outdoor unit dimensions of 662 mm x 442 mm x 1022 mm. The output ranges from 2.5 kW to 3.5 kW, and the seasonal coefficient of performance (SCOP) is between 4.85 and 5.17. Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new residential air-to-air heat pump line as part of a strategy to develop products tailored to cold climates. The company said the new Nepura series is a replacement of its Optimised Heating 4 series, which was launched ...

