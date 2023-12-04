Anzeige
04.12.2023
Bybit's 5-Year Milestone: CEO Ben Zhou Reflects on Half a Decade of Crypto Leadership

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Bybit, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, celebrates its fifth anniversary, co-founder and CEO Ben Zhou shares a heartfelt message on the Bybit blog, reflecting on the crypto industry and his vision for the future.

In his message titled "Bybit CEO Marks Crypto Ark's Five-Year Voyage," Ben highlights Bybit's significant achievements over the past five years. He acknowledges the steady recovery of the crypto market from the challenges of 2022 and credits the dedication of industry builders for crypto's remarkable comeback.

2023 has been a pivotal year for Bybit, marked by the opening of its Dubai headquarters and establishing key partnerships globally, including collaborations with the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS). These partnerships and others such as Oracle Red Bull Racing have helped Bybit spread the message of the new, improved financial system created on the blockchain.

Zhou also addresses the importance of regulatory compliance, noting Bybit's efforts in securing licenses in Dubai, Kazakhstan, and Cyprus. This commitment to operating within the regulatory framework is part of Bybit's pledge to provide a safe trading environment for its users.

The anniversary message also celebrates Bybit's product innovation and industry recognition, including the introduction of the Unified Trading Account, TradeGPT AI, and receiving an 'AA' rating in the CCData Crypto Exchange Benchmark Report. Zhou also proudly notes Bybit's resilience, growing despite bearish conditions.

The full address from Ben Zhou can be read on the Bybit blog. Readers are encouraged to visit here for an in-depth view of his industry analysis and future aspirations.

Bybit TheCryptoArk High5Bybit

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X (Twitter) | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMXKTnascpk

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybits-5-year-milestone-ceo-ben-zhou-reflects-on-half-a-decade-of-crypto-leadership-302004224.html

