Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX0 | ISIN: DK0061549052 | Ticker-Symbol: 70R
Frankfurt
04.12.23
08:07 Uhr
0,117 Euro
-0,005
-4,10 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAPSPEOPLE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
04.12.2023 | 11:10
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: MapsPeople A/S - increase

New shares in MapsPeople A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 5 December 2023. The new shares are issued in a
private placement. 



Name:              MapsPeople    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061549052   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           MAPS       
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 71,197,273 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             7,151,781 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  78,349,054 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 1.19     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID:     224523      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact Certified Adviser: Grant Thornton
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.