BBC Studios Distribution Ltd: World Exclusive: Brisbane, Australia to Host Bluey's World Immersive Experience

Brand new Bluey immersive experience is coming to Brisbane, capital of Queensland, Australia, in August 2024.

Housed in the 4,000 square metr e 'Northshore Pavilion', Bluey's World will be a unique experience celebrating the beloved hit TV show Bluey.

Fans from around the world will be delighted and captivated as they are invited to step into Bluey's world.



BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluey's World, a ground-breaking immersive experience will open in August 2024, exclusive to Brisbane, Queensland.

Visitors will journey through a recreation of Bluey's renowned home via impressive (for real) life-size sets, interactive play and a mesmerising soundscape, inspired by much-loved Bluey episodes. From Bluey and Bingo's bedroom to the living room and kitchen, fans will also get to play beneath the shady branches of the Poinciana tree in Bluey's backyard.

There will be so much to love about this one-of-a-kind experience, including the option to book a birthday party at the coolest party venue! Visitors can also explore and enjoy a cafe, gift shop and playground following their interactive guided experience.

Housed in its own purpose-built, state-of-the-art, 4000 square metre venue - 'Northshore Pavilion' - Bluey's World will be located in Brisbane's newest arts and entertainment precinct, Northshore.

Stirling Hinchliffe, Queensland Tourism Minister said "Brisbane and our great Queensland lifestyle are the obvious choice for the world debut of Bluey's World. The world-famous Brisbane-based Heeler family has taken global TV and streaming by storm with many embedded animated references in the show to the Queensland capital's landmarks and lifestyle.

"Bluey's World is where Australian and overseas families can connect with their favourite Heeler household like never before and explore Queensland's world-class visitor experiences.

"This is a huge win for fans and tipped to be a huge success for Queensland tourism operators too with Tourism and Events Queensland predicting Bluey's World will generate up to $18 million in visitor spending."

Adrian Schrinner, Lord Mayor of Brisbane said "Bluey is a homegrown Brisbane superstar who has captured the imagination of families worldwide. With an audience that spans more than 60 countries, Bluey's World is a unique and significant tourism offering that will draw people to our city from around the globe while giving residents more to see and do here in Brisbane.

"We're proud to support this world-first event, which will create local jobs and inject millions into our economy, with our restaurants, hotels and tourism experiences benefiting from the influx of excited Bluey fans."

Fiona Lang, General Manager, BBC Studios ANZ said: "BBC Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of Bluey's World, a groundbreaking immersive experience that will transport fans into the heart of Bluey like never before.

"Bluey's World is not just an experience; it's a celebration of the heartwarming moments that make Bluey so authentically Australian and that bring to life the joyful simplicity that can be found in families around the world. Join us on this one-of-a-kind adventure, where the world of Bluey comes to life in real life."

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey is produced by Emmy® Award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios Kids & Family. A global phenomenon, the show follows the adventures of Bluey - a loveable, inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog - who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister Bingo. Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun. The show is now broadcasting and streaming in more than 60 countries and is beloved the world over by both parents and kids for its heart, humour and relatable family moments.

Bluey's World is produced by BBC Studios and HVK Productions, and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency, and features on the It's Live! in Queensland events calendar.

To join the waitlist for Bluey's World tickets visit blueysworld.com

