Toshiba has developed a 1.5 Ah lithium-ion battery prototype with a voltage of more than 3 V. The device retains its initial efficiency for over 6,000 charge/discharge cycles and enables rapid charging to 80% of capacity within just five minutes.Toshiba has unveiled a prototype of a lithium-ion battery that relies on a cobalt-free 5V-class high-potential cathode material with low nickel content and a niobium titanium oxide (NTO) anode. The Japanese electronics manufacturer said that the battery's cathode can suppress gas generation deriving from electrolyte decomposition, which is a common issue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...