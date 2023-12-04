Scientists in Spain have proposed to combine anaerobic digestion plants with photovoltaic-thermal panels and have found that this combination may achieve an LCOE of $0.045/kWh across several locations in Europe and North America.Researchers from the University of Valladolid and the Technical University of Madrid in Spain have proposed to hybridize biogas and biomethane production systems from cattle manure anaerobic digestion (AD) with photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) energy. An anaerobic digestion plant is a power facility that can produce methane from manure. "Decentralized energy production systems ...

