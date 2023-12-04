Netcracker to Discuss Leveraging Generative AI for Digital Transformation and Capitalizing on New Opportunities at Dubai Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in the Telecom Review Leaders' Summit on Dec. 6-7 at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel Conference Centre. Netcracker will highlight how its suite of innovative products, including the recently launched Netcracker GenAI Telco Solution, can help customers improve productivity and reach the next steps of their digital transformations. Netcracker is a Digital Partner of the event and will exhibit in stand #3.

Netcracker Chairman and CEO, Andrew Feinberg, will give the opening keynote on Wednesday followed by a panel discussion on how ICT leaders are bringing the industry forward and ensuring they are capitalizing on the opportunities presented by rapidly evolving and changing technology such as 5G, automation and GenAI. Netcracker will also discuss the potential of multi-connectivity for new user experiences in the telecom wholesale industry.

Opening Keynote Wednesday, December 6 9:30 a.m. GST



Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker

The ICT Leaders Keeping Up With the Fast Technological Evolution| Wednesday, December 6 9:50 a.m. GST



Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO, Netcracker

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du

Tony Geheran, EVP and COO, TELUS

Hani El Kukhun, CEO MEA, Beyond ONE (Virgin Mobile MEA)

Talal Al Mamari, CEO, Omantel

Seizo Onoe, Director, Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, ITU

Wholesale Industry Significant Influence in the Era of Multi-connectivity| Thursday, December 7 11:45 a.m. GST



Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy, Netcracker

Simon Boylin, Regional Strategic Area Director, Verizon

Imran Malik Khan, SVP Enterprise Cloud, EMEA APA, SES

Sameh Sobhy, Managing Director Middle East, Turkey Africa, PCCW Global

Amaru Chavez, CTIO, Bayobab

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.



