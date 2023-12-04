Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
WKN: A2QHTW | ISIN: KYG2353J1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CN LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CN LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
04.12.2023 | 12:16
CN Logistics Launched Cross-border Air Charter Service; Empowering Chinese eCommerce Platforms to Go Global; with a One-Stop International Logistics Solution

EQS Newswire / 04/12/2023 / 18:45 UTC+8 
 
[Hong Kong - 4 December 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International 
Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce 
that the recent launch of its cross-border air charter service through its subsidiary, CN Express International 
Limited. This new service aims to assist Chinese eCommerce platforms in expanding into overseas markets by providing a 
comprehensive one-stop international logistics solution. On 1 December (Friday), the Group successfully completed an 
airfreight charter project from China to Europe for a prominent Chinese eCommerce platform, enabling them to fulfil the 
sales orders received around Thanksgiving Day. This achievement marks a significant milestone for CN Logistics in the 
fields of airfreight and the newly developed eCommerce logistics business. 
 
In recent years, China has made significant efforts to support the development of the eCommerce industry by introducing 
more than 200 measures and signing bilateral eCommerce cooperation memorandums with 29 countries. According to 
research, China's cross-border eCommerce export market is projected to reach USD 2.95 trillion by 2024, representing 
huge business opportunities and development potentials with a compound annual growth rate of 22% over the past three 
years. As a renowned logistics company based in Hong Kong with a global presence, CN Logistics is dedicated to 
continuous progress. Through diversified operations and an extensive service network, the Group supports Chinese 
eCommerce platform clients in expanding globally and seizing new business opportunities. For this project, CN Logistics 
leveraged its well-developed Eurasian service network to transport 60 tonnes of goods from Guangdong to Hong Kong via 
cross-border trucks, and subsequently ship the cargo from Hong Kong to Europe through a charter flight. 
 
Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, CEO and Executive Director of the Company, commented, "The Chinese eCommerce industry is 
experiencing rapid growth, which led us to establish CN Express International Limited as a subsidiary specialising in 
international parcel and eCommerce logistics earlier this year. Leveraging our globalised business network, 
particularly across Europe and Asia, we aim to meet the logistics needs arising from Chinese eCommerce platforms 
expanding internationally. We are delighted that this charter flight project has established a strong foundation for 
long-term collaboration with our client. In response to the escalating demand expected during the upcoming Christmas 
peak season, we have scheduled additional charter flights later this month. Furthermore, discussions are underway to 
introduce regular air charters of 2 to 3 flights per week starting in 2024. These developments further underscore our 
expertise in air freight and international logistics, strengthen our presence in the eCommerce sector, and contribute 
to the diversification of our business. 
 
- End - 
 
About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited 
Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business 
of providing airfreight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and 
fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the 
CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the 
PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https://www.cnlogistics.com.hk 
04/12/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2023 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

