DJ CN Logistics Launched Cross-border Air Charter Service; Empowering Chinese eCommerce Platforms to Go Global; with a One-Stop International Logistics Solution

EQS Newswire / 04/12/2023 / 18:45 UTC+8 [Hong Kong - 4 December 2023] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130) is pleased to announce that the recent launch of its cross-border air charter service through its subsidiary, CN Express International Limited. This new service aims to assist Chinese eCommerce platforms in expanding into overseas markets by providing a comprehensive one-stop international logistics solution. On 1 December (Friday), the Group successfully completed an airfreight charter project from China to Europe for a prominent Chinese eCommerce platform, enabling them to fulfil the sales orders received around Thanksgiving Day. This achievement marks a significant milestone for CN Logistics in the fields of airfreight and the newly developed eCommerce logistics business. In recent years, China has made significant efforts to support the development of the eCommerce industry by introducing more than 200 measures and signing bilateral eCommerce cooperation memorandums with 29 countries. According to research, China's cross-border eCommerce export market is projected to reach USD 2.95 trillion by 2024, representing huge business opportunities and development potentials with a compound annual growth rate of 22% over the past three years. As a renowned logistics company based in Hong Kong with a global presence, CN Logistics is dedicated to continuous progress. Through diversified operations and an extensive service network, the Group supports Chinese eCommerce platform clients in expanding globally and seizing new business opportunities. For this project, CN Logistics leveraged its well-developed Eurasian service network to transport 60 tonnes of goods from Guangdong to Hong Kong via cross-border trucks, and subsequently ship the cargo from Hong Kong to Europe through a charter flight. Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, CEO and Executive Director of the Company, commented, "The Chinese eCommerce industry is experiencing rapid growth, which led us to establish CN Express International Limited as a subsidiary specialising in international parcel and eCommerce logistics earlier this year. Leveraging our globalised business network, particularly across Europe and Asia, we aim to meet the logistics needs arising from Chinese eCommerce platforms expanding internationally. We are delighted that this charter flight project has established a strong foundation for long-term collaboration with our client. In response to the escalating demand expected during the upcoming Christmas peak season, we have scheduled additional charter flights later this month. Furthermore, discussions are underway to introduce regular air charters of 2 to 3 flights per week starting in 2024. These developments further underscore our expertise in air freight and international logistics, strengthen our presence in the eCommerce sector, and contribute to the diversification of our business. - End - About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing airfreight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https://www.cnlogistics.com.hk 04/12/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788591&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2023 05:45 ET (10:45 GMT)