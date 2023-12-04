Anzeige
Montag, 04.12.2023
Jetzt auf die Lithium-Gewinneraktien in den USA setzen!
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2023 | 13:02
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LINE FRIENDS: BT21 X Jade Purple Brown Collection Launch

BT21 Meets Jade Purple Brown for Vibrant U.S. Artist Collaboration Captivating the Heart of Gen Z

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2023 / BT21, the globally loved character IP created by LINE FRIENDS, one of the world's fastest-growing global character brands, is thrilled to announce its first-ever artist collaboration in the United States with Jade Purple Brown, the New York-based artist known for her vibrant and dynamic creations. This unique collaboration will bring an unexpected offering for BT21's 30 million global supporters, affectionately known as UNISTARS, by bringing together the imaginative worlds of Jade Purple Brown with BT21.

[LINE FRIENDS] BT21 x Jade Purple Brown

[LINE FRIENDS] BT21 x Jade Purple Brown
BT21 x Jade Purple Brown Collaboration Collection

Jade Purple Brown's artistic signature design of bold colors, fluid shapes, and mesmerizing patterns makes her the perfect partner to connect with BT21, renowned for its unique characters, globally loved by the youth and the youthful at heart. The BT21 x Jade Purple Brown collection by LINE FRIENDS will include limited-edition merchandise to celebrate the spirit of individuality, self-expression, positivity, and love to captivate UNISTARS.

The BT21 x Jade Purple Brown collection includes t-shirts, bucket hats, coasters, glass tumblers, posters, luggage tags, passport covers, tote bags, and duffle bag items, all available for purchase at the LINE FRIENDS U.S. flagship stores in Los Angeles and New York, as well as the online store with pre-orders starting December 6th, 2023. LINE FRIENDS will also adorn their brick-and-mortar stores with the BT21 x Jade Purple Brown collection theme for UNISTARS to enjoy for photo opportunities and experience the joy and vibrancy that the collaboration embodies.

For more information about the collaboration and to stay updated on the latest news and releases, please visit the official website of LINE FRIENDS (https://store.linefriends.com/).

# # #

[LINE FRIENDS America Official Channels]
Instagram: https://instagram.com/linefriends_us
Twitter: https://twitter.com/_LINEFRIENDS
Facebook: https://facebook.com/linefriendsusa
YouTube: https://youtube.com/LINEFRIENDSofficial

Contact Information

Rebekah Lee
Marketing Project Manager
rebekah.lee@linefriends.com

Related Images

[LINE FRIENDS] BT21 x Jade Purple Brown

[LINE FRIENDS] BT21 x Jade Purple Brown
BT21 x Jade Purple Brown Collaboration Collection

BT21 x Jade Purple Brown Luggage Tag and Bag

BT21 x Jade Purple Brown Luggage Tag and Bag
BT21 x Jade Purple Brown Luggage Tag and Bag

SOURCE: LINE FRIENDS

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/812189/bt21-x-jade-purple-brown-collection-launch

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
