Improvability AI: The Generative AI Platform Dedicated to Sustainability Improvement

Improvability AI is the Generative AI improvement engine for sustainability. Its mission is to help businesses of all sizes improve the impact they have on the planet and society through unlocking decision-useful data at a truly global scale. It evolves corporate sustainability by defeating burdensome data collection and bureaucratic stakeholder disclosure requirements.



AI FOR A GREEN FUTURE

Improvability AI helps companies focus on how to improve their impact on our planet through the power of Generative AI and accurate data.





It has been co-founded by AI, supply chain and ESG experts, Tee Ganbold, CEO of Improvability AI, formerly Co-Founder Clear AI; David Aikman, creator of the Young Global Leaders and Global Shapers networks at the World Economic Forum (WEF); and Daniel Ellison, creator of the first smart contract for the Ethereum Name Service (ENS).

Tee Ganbold, Co-Founder and CEO of Improvability AI:

"Our mission at Improvability AI is to become the essential sustainability and supply chain infrastructure for companies everywhere - ultimately helping them to move from 'sustaining' to 'improving' their impact on our planet.

"Unlike legacy providers who are trying to band-aid Generative AI onto existing software, Improvability AI is reimagining sustainability workflows around cutting-edge AI - while providing trust and accuracy in the enterprise data ingested. We are now onboarding businesses of all sizes into our Beta program, kick-starting their sustainability improvement journeys in the age of AI."

Uniquely designed for sustainability, ESG and supply chain specialists, Improvability AI offers companies and individuals a bespoke and highly accessible approach that enables sustainability data extraction (including excel files) into their own secure, private vector databases. We are also developing the world's largest public database of verified sustainability data, technologies and reporting frameworks to meet the growing need for accurate, actionable data to work with the Large Language Models (LLMs).

Enterprises and SMEs are also already engaging their suppliers to add and verify their data into the public database through Improvability AI's data collection and verification model Sustainability ID.

Improvability AI is backed by Frank Meehan (previously CEO of Equilibrium AI and board director at Spotify and Siri); Kavita Gupta (formerly Eric Schmidt Family Office, World Bank and ConsenSys Ventures) and Phaze Ventures.

Improvability AI and Sustainability ID are powered by OpenESG.com, which provides independent methodological oversight and governance under the guidance of OpenESG's expert council.

Tee Ganbold, Co-Founder and CEO of Improvability AI

Tee's drive to improve supply chain data quality to solve environmental and social issues stems from her upbringing and time spent in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia's capital city, where she experienced firsthand the challenges businesses and their supply chains faced when measuring and improving their impact.

Seeing an opportunity to solve supply chain shortcomings, Tee co-founded Clear AI at 26 - a supply chain optimization platform using knowledge graphs. Working with top UK-based data scientists and Babylon's former CTO, Clear AI assisted the UK government during the Covid-19 pandemic to understand supply chain demand to inform efficient PPE allocation.

Clear AI accelerated Tee's understanding of supply chain issues and passion for solving data inadequacies. It ultimately led her to developing Improvability AI, a Generative AI solution aimed at creating true sustainability improvement for businesses globally.

