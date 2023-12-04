Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of GLONET UNIVERSE (GLU) on December 4, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the GLU/USDT trading pair, which is now live.

GLONET UNIVERSE (GLU) spearheaded by GLONET GLOBAL in their expansive global logistics distribution business, is a pioneering blockchain-based global logistics platform, offering real-time tracking, proprietary supply chain management technology, a logistics big data marketplace, and opportunities for new business ventures, where users can trade information on global logistics activities using GLU tokens.

Introducing GLONET UNIVERSE: Revolutionizing Logistics with Blockchain Innovation

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of GLONET UNIVERSE (GLU), spearheaded by GLONET GLOBAL. The project represents a groundbreaking initiative in the logistics sector, integrating blockchain technology to revolutionize how logistics services are managed and delivered. This ambitious project is set to address the current challenges faced by the logistics industry, such as inefficiencies, lack of transparency, and data dispersion. By leveraging the expertise and business acumen of GLONET GLOBAL in comprehensive logistics distribution, GLONET UNIVERSE aims to transform the logistics landscape, offering innovative solutions and seamless integration of cutting-edge technology.

At the core of GLONET UNIVERSE is the introduction of a user-centric global blockchain logistics platform. Here, users, including individuals and corporations, can engage in buying and selling logistics information, such as transportation management and order details, using GLU tokens. This information is meticulously recorded and authenticated through blockchain-based smart contracts, ensuring transparency and reliability. The platform facilitates a more streamlined and efficient process for logistics transactions, significantly contributing to the development of eco-friendly logistics services.

The GLU project ambitiously aims to provide transparent and guaranteed logistics services by solving prevalent issues like information asymmetry and lack of transparency in traditional logistics operations. By embedding blockchain technology into its core, GLONET UNIVERSE enables more efficient logistics processes, reduces costs, and enhances the reliability of the supply chain. This innovation is expected to boost customer satisfaction and foster robust, long-term business relationships with partners in the logistics and supply chain sectors.

GLONET UNIVERSE's potential for expansion is immense, especially for logistics customers and businesses wary of entering new markets. By leveraging its vast logistics data, global network, and expertise, the platform can extend its logistics network and offer tailored logistics solutions.

About GLU Token

The GLU token, integral to the GLONET UNIVERSE platform, is a pioneering digital currency designed to transform the logistics industry. Operating on the BEP-20 (Binance Smart Chain), it serves as the cornerstone for transactions within the GLONET ecosystem, facilitating the buying, selling, and trading of logistics-related information and services. As a means of incentivizing and rewarding participants, the GLU token ensures transparency, efficiency, and security in logistics transactions. This innovative approach not only enhances the quality and efficiency of logistics services but also fosters a sustainable, eco-friendly, and globally connected logistics network.

Based on BEP20, GLU has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The distribution of GLU tokens is allocated as follows: 50% for the ecosystem, 20% each for marketing and sales, and 5% each for the team and partners. The BEP20-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on December 4, 2023. Investors who are interested in GLU can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

