Delhi-based Bluebird Solar, which currently operates 400 MW of annual panel manufacturing capacity, says it will ramp up capacity to 1.2 GW by March 2024 and to 2 GW by March 2025.From pv magazine India Bluebird Solar is expanding its solar panel manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of the fiscal 2024-25 period. The company now has a 400 MW facility in Noida, India, and plans to expand it in two phases, with 800 MW to be added by March 2024 and another 800 MW by March 2025. Bluebird Solar will also soon launch n-type TOPCon modules with up to 650 W of output. The company's 400 MW facility ...

