Toronto, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2023) - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), joint venture partners (the "Joint Venture") in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, announced today that on December, 11, 2023, at 10:00 am ET, senior operational and technical team members will host a virtual informational presentation on the Guyana-Suriname basin, the Corentyne block and the Integrated Well Results.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to: info@cgxenergy.com or ir@fronteraenergy.ca. Questions may also be submitted during the informational presentation. The Joint Venture cordially invites all shareholders, stakeholders, investors, and media to attend the virtual presentation.

To join the presentation, visit:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d63887b7-4251-4310-b884-f1e10c3f0f63@2637d50c-c560-436c-8997-ebe63c9656fd

About CGX

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 27 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here:

http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe

For further information: Todd Durkee, Vice President, Development, CGX Energy Inc., (832) 300-3200, 2400, 333 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2T6, www.cgxenergy.com

Frontera Investor Relations, (403) 705-8827, 2000, 222 - 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 0B4, ir@fronteraenergy.ca, www.fronteraenergy.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/189701