Absci Corporation: Absci Announces Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Advance AI-Driven Oncology Candidate

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a leader in generative AI antibody discovery, today announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, to deliver an AI-designed antibody against an oncology target. This collaboration combines Absci's Integrated Drug Creation platform with AstraZeneca's expertise in oncology with the goal of accelerating the discovery of a potential new cancer treatment candidate.



Absci will contribute its pioneering generative AI technology to deliver a therapeutic candidate antibody for a specified oncology target. The agreement includes an upfront commitment, R&D funding and milestone payments, in addition to royalties on product sales.

"AstraZeneca is a leader in developing novel treatments in oncology, and we are excited to collaborate with them to design a therapeutic candidate antibody with the potential to improve the lives of cancer patients," said Sean McClain, Absci Founder & CEO. "This agreement advances Absci's goal of creating a new generation of life-changing and transformative therapeutics using its AI platform."

Absci's Integrated Drug Creation platform harnesses generative AI and a suite of scalable wet-lab technologies. The platform generates proprietary data by measuring millions of protein-protein interactions. These data are used to train Absci's proprietary AI models and, in later iterations, to validate antibodies designed using the de novo AI models. The platform accelerates drug discovery by completing the cycle of data collection, AI-driven design, and wet-lab validation within an estimated six weeks. It aims to enhance the likelihood of successful development outcomes for biologic drug candidates by optimizing multiple drug attributes concurrently and expanding the universe of drug targets to include those previously deemed "undruggable" such as GPCRs and ion channels.

Puja Sapra, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Biologics Engineering & Oncology Targeted Delivery, AstraZeneca said, "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to utilize Absci's de novo AI antibody creation platform to design a potential new antibody therapy in oncology."

Today's agreement comes on the heels of Absci's publication on the design and validation of de novo antibodies using Absci's state-of-the-art 'zero-shot' generative AI model and follows additional collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical, healthcare and technology organizations.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to learn, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, Absci can screen billions of cells per week, allowing it to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci's vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci's headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, its AI Research Lab is in New York City, and its Innovation Center is in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (Twitter) (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

