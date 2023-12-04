EQS-News: Marley Spoon Group SE
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Offer
Berlin, Luxembourg, 4 December 2023: Referring to the announcement of 6 November 2023 regarding the Subsequent Direct Offer for the acquisition of Marley Spoon CDIs in exchange for Marley Spoon Group SE ("MSG") shares from the remaining shareholders of Marley Spoon SE ("Marley Spoon") (the "Tender Offer"), MSG hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 3.1.1.2 of the Tender Offer Document, that it extends the Closing Date of the Tender Offer to 19 December 2023. The Tender Offer Consideration stated in the Tender Offer Document remains 0.0128 Public Shares in MSG per Marley Spoon CDI, and the terms of the Tender Offer remain unchanged. As of close of business on 4 December 2023 (Sydney time), MSG had received acceptances from 292 CDI holders, collectively representing 26,473,764 CDIs (23.34% of the free float of CDIs). There are remaining CDI holders who have expressed interest in participating in the Tender Offer, and the Offer Period has been extended to facilitate this.
For further information, please visit: https://ir.marleyspoongroup.com/
